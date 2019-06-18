Floodwaters recede, roadways reopen, FEMA inspections begin

Floodwaters in and around Howard County have begun to recede and cleanup efforts are underway, but the disaster is far from over. Missouri River levels in Glasgow dropped below major flood state for the first time in weeks. By this time next week it is predicted that levels should retreat to minor flood stage. Major flooding took place across the river from Glasgow, in Saline County. Although much of the water that covered Highway 240 between Glasgow and Gilliam has receded, the roadway remains closed.