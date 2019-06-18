Four vie for Howard County Queen, Teen contests By Linda Vroman | June 18, 2019 | 0 Four young women will compete for the title of Miss Howard County Queen, and another four will compete to become Missouri Howard County Teen. The competitions will begin at 7 p.m. on June 26 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts New Franklin reviews fireworks and flooding June 18, 2019 | No Comments » 19th annual Juneteenth: ‘His truth is marching on’ June 18, 2019 | No Comments » City to host rabies clinic June 25 June 18, 2019 | No Comments » Injured in crash on Hwy 240 June 18, 2019 | No Comments » Floodwaters recede, roadways reopen, FEMA inspections begin June 18, 2019 | No Comments »