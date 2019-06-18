James (Doc) Wilhoit

1928-2019

Fayette resident, Doc Wilhoit, 90, passed away June 14, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Boonvile, MO.

James C. “Doc” Wilhoit, Jr. was born September 2, 1928, in Howard County, MO, a son to the late James C. and Annie (Wills) Wilhoit, Sr. He graduated from Fayette High School, the class of 1946. After graduating, Doc served 18 months in the U.S. Army and then attended welding school. Doc was employed and worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron for a number of years, retiring in 1968. Doc was a longtime member of the Boilermakers national Transit Union (NTM).

Survivors include his brother, Sam (Sharon) Wilhoit III of Lee’s Summit, MO; nephew, Sam (Diana) Wilhoit IV of Pleasant Hill, MO; two nieces, Dorothy (Chris) Gregory of Holden, MO and Christa Lilly of Seattle, WA. In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by a nephew, James Albert Wilhoit.

A graveside service for Mr. Wilhoit will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Fayette City Cemetery with Rev. Harold Young officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fayette City Cemetery or Ashley Manor Care Center in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65248.