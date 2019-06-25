Fayette High School Alumni Reunions

To the editor:

Find your poms and fluff them up! If you were a member and/or sponsor of a cheer or pom squad at Fayette High School, plan to join us for the 19th Annual Alumni reunion on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at FHS. We plan to recognize the cheerleading programs and hope to have many members of these programs in attendance. If you can help contact any former cheerleaders or sponsors, please contact Rhonda Kreutzer Lane (plane9812@sbcglobal.net).

The Alumni reunion banquet will be held at Fayette High School Commons at 6:30 p.m. followed by a short program. You can make your dinner reservations by sending $22 to Fayette Alumni Association, P.O. Box 184, Fayette, 65248. Reservations are due by July 26. You may pick up your pre-paid tickets to the banquet at the Community room, lower level of Commercial Trust Bank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 3rd. If you have questions, call Beverly Markland at 660-248-2491.

We are awarding Alumni Scholarships to Ava Valencia, Anna Valencia, Darius Lee, and Chris Dunivant-Roberts. The presentation will be made at the reunion on Saturday evening. We are able to continue this tradition with your generous support to our scholarship fund. Also, after banquet/reunion expenses are met, any money left funds the annual scholarship.

Please keep your contact information (mailing address, email address etc.) updated in our database by contacting Ted Spayde at fhsalum@yahoo.com. Your class organizers appreciate our updated database when they are planning your class reunion.

The class of ‘59 is celebrating their 60th reunion on Friday, August 2nd. They are gathering at 7 p.m. at Miknan’s in Fayette. Contact Marcella Welch Haerle with questions.

The class of ‘69 is celebrating their 50th reunion on Friday, August 2. They are meeting at Emmet’s Kitchen and Tap. Contact Rebecca Cochran Huntsman with questions.

Graduates of the 1980’s will meet on Saturday, August 3rd for an 80’s decade reunion. The 80’s reunion will be held at the Howard County fairgrounds at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door Net proceeds will benefit the FHS Alumni Scholarship. Go to Facebook – Fayette High School Students Alumni for information on advanced tickets. Contact Rhonda Kreutzer Lane, 704, Moore St., Dexter, MO 63841.

Plan to join us for a fun evening of reminiscing and catching up. We have a collection of yearbooks that will be available for your looking pleasure.

FHS Alumni