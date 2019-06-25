Opinion regarding fireworks ordinance

To the editor:

John James’ motion and the council’s approval just to extend the parks hours to 11 p.m. doesn’t really help, people are going to light them off until midnight regardless as it is the only day of the year we can do it in city limits. Closing the park just means they will go back to doing it in the streets which is more of a risk with electrical wires and people’s homes being in a closer vicinity.

I know a lot of people are not fans of fireworks but there are still a lot of people who are and the ones who don’t are the ones who dictate what the ones who do can do… I myself am a fan.

Amanda Gunn

Editor’s Note: During the June 17 council meeting, New Franklin aldermen heard a request to either extend City Park hours on July 4 to midnight instead of closing at 10 p.m., allow fireworks on the Saturday either before or after July 4, or both. Currently, fireworks cannot be discharged within the city limits of New Franklin with the exception of July 4.