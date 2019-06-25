Rep. Basye requests closed records from BOE in Union School sale
The final meeting of the fiscal year for the Fayette R-III School District Board of Education opened with strong words from Missouri District 47 Representative Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, Wednesday evening, June 19. Basye, delivered to the board an open records request pursuant to the Missouri Sunshine Law for all closed-session records of discussions that took place with regard to the upkeep and recent sale of the Union School House.