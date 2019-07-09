James W. (Bill) Davis

1928-2019

James W. (Bill) Davis, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Bill was born on Aug. 15, 1928 in Howard County, MO to Elliot and Opal (Duren) Davis.

Bill married Shirley Routh on November 27, 1958. They met in Kansas City and spent most of their years in Sherwood, AR and Broken Arrow, OK. He worked his whole career for Colonial Bakery. He served his community by volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, and Kiwanis. He enjoyed woodworking, attending the Sylvan Hills Bears’ football games, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren. After retiring he enjoyed renovating/flipping townhomes, as well as building houses to turnaround and sell.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley F. Davis, his daughter, Michele Ruth Davis; his parents Elliot and Opal Davis, and sister, Lavece (Davis) Fisher. Bill is survived by, his daughters Vicki Hinten of Tulsa, OK and Tammy Williams and husband Scott of Fort Smith, AR; grandchildren Rachel Hinten of Salt Lake City, UT, James Hinten of Tulsa, OK, Jack and Lilly Williams of Fort Smith, AR; one sister Joyce Hull of Franklin, MO; extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, July 13, at Boonesboro Cemetery, Boonesboro, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to

Meals on Wheels in your community or

Children’s Mercy

Dept of Philanthropy

P O Box 219956

Kansas City, MO 64121-7210