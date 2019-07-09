Olvia (Ike) Bauer 1924-2019

Olvia (Ike) Bauer

1924-201

Olvia “Ike” Bauer passed away May 26, 2019 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, MO. She was 94 years of age.

Olvia A. Bauer was born August 18, 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Harry A. and Olvia Ione (Cottongim) Williams. She had attended Hadley Technical High School in St Louis MO. Olvia married Gerald G. Bauer in 1941 and he preceded her in death in September of 1983. She and her husband started Dairy Queen outside of Yellowstone National Park in the 1950s. Olvia had worked as a secretary for Braun Engineering Industry up until she retired. Olvia loved to listen and dance to country music and traveling.

Mrs. Bauer is survived by nephews, Gary Estes (Lynn) of Wooldridge, MO, Paul Estes (Juanita) of Williamsville, MO, Kenneth Fredrick of Florissant, MO, Steven Fredrick of Alton, IL, and James Fredrick (Robin) of Lake Ozark, MO, and nieces, Linda Martin (Larry) of Chesterfield, MO Mary Bennett of Sarasota, FL, and Faye Ross (Steve) of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bauer; sisters, Ruth Fredrick, Maxine Estes, and longtime friend, Ernest (Ernie) Thomas.

There will be a graveside service – 10 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Boonesboro Cemetery in Franklin, MO with Rev. Jesse Brearshear officiating.