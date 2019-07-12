BREAKING: Branham pleads guilty related Suttner Suicide

BREAKING NEWS: Harley Branham plead guilty this morning to third-degree assault related to the suicide death of rural Glasgow teenager Kenneth Suttner. The plea before Judge Hugh Craig Harvey in the Howard County courtroom, came just 17 days before her trial was to begin. She was handed a suspended sentence of 180 days in the Howard County Jail, 30 days house arrest, two years supervised probation, and must complete mental health and substance abuse evaluations. A complete story will appear in the July 17 Fayette Advertiser.