City to hold hearings on water, sewer rate increases By Linda Vroman | July 16, 2019 | 0 The City of Fayette will hold two public hearings for citizens to voice comments regarding water and sewer rate increases. The Board of Aldermen were to be on hand at the Fayette City Hall on Tuesday, July 16 starting at 6:30 p.m.