Dorothy (Jean) Fuemmeler

1936-2019

Dorothy Jean Fuemmeler, 83, of Glasgow passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral arrangements were pending at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow as this newspaper went to press. A complete obituary will be posted on the Advertiser website immediately as it becomes available — www.fayettenewspapers.com.