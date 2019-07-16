Gary Nation

1963-2019

Howard County resident, Gary Nation, 56, passed away as the result of a motor vehicle accident on July 10, 2019.

Gary Dean Nation was born January 6, 1963, in Boonville, Missouri, a son of the late George R. and Barbara C. (Elam) Nation. He graduated from Glasgow High School in 1981, where he was active in FFA and cross-country. On July 3, 1982, Gary married Debbie M. Monnig at the Richland Christian Church in rural Glasgow. When he was able, Gary worked as a truck driver and laborer in the farming and construction industries. Gary enjoyed hanging out with friends, working on old cars, trucks, and attending truck and tractor pulls.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie M. Nation, of Fayette; daughter, Cam (Steven) Thies, of Glasgow; son, Shawn (Veronica) Nation, of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Preston, Paysen and Pryce Thies, all of Glasgow; three brothers, George (Theresa) Nation, of Glasgow, Dennis (Debbie) Nation, of Fayette, and Kenneth (Sharon) Nation, of Glasgow.

A Celebration of Life Service for Gary Nation will be 2 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Richland Christian Church, south of Glasgow with Rev. Ross Mutrux officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the GHS Athletic Booster Club or Richland Cemetery in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.