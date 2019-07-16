Howard County left off disaster declaration By Linda Vroman | July 16, 2019 | 0 Hartzler and US Senator Roy Blunt praised last week’s disaster declaration for several counties in Missouri. President Trump signed the declaration following recent tornado and flooding activity. But Howard County was not among those listed. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Branham pleads guilty to role in teen’s suicide July 16, 2019 | No Comments » Citywide garage sale August 10 July 16, 2019 | No Comments » City to hold hearings on water, sewer rate increases July 16, 2019 | No Comments » BREAKING: Branham pleads guilty related Suttner Suicide July 12, 2019 | No Comments » Howard County celebrates Independence Day July 9, 2019 | No Comments »