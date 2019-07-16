Ralph Jaynes 1940-2019

Ralph Jaynes

1940-201

Rural Fayette resident Ralph H. Jaynes, presiding circuit judge of Missouri’s 14th Judicial Circuit from 2000 to 2007, died at his home Thursday (July 11, 2019) following a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was 78.

His legal career spanned more than 50 years including service as a judge, prosecuting attorney, and as a lawyer in private practice. He was a Democrat.

After serving as presiding judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Howard and Randolph counties, he retired on Jan. 1, 2007 and was immediately named a Missouri Senior Judge, a position he held until Oct. 31, 2018. More recently he had worked as a legal consultant to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, a post he held at the time of his death.

Born in Kansas City Nov. 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Orlie “Bud” Jaynes and Lois Jaynes. Ralph spent most of his youth in Springfield, Missouri. He was graduated from Central High School, and completed two years of service in the U.S. Navy. He held a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, from where he later earned his law degree.

Following law school graduation he came to Fayette as a practicing attorney and in 1968 was elected Howard County’s prosecuting attorney, later reelected in 1970 and 1972. In 1974 Ralph was elected the county’s probate and magistrate judge, finally serving as Howard County associate circuit judge from 1978 to 1994.

During his tenure as circuit judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit he received numerous efficiency citations from the Missouri Bar Association in recognition of courtroom efficiency.

Early in his Fayette residency Judge Jaynes took part as an active member of the Fayette Jaycees (now defunct) and the Glasgow Lions Club, among other groups.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Marie (Ellebracht) Jaynes of the home; a daughter, Stacey Koon (Michael) of Sullivan Island, S.C.; and a son, R.H. Jaynes, of San Antonio, in addition to longtime close friend “Brother” Woody McCutcheon.

Ralph and Marie were avid travelers and spent a number of winters residing in Central America. In addition they enjoyed many hours working on their farm outside Fayette.

Donations in memory of Judge Ralph Jaynes are suggested to the FHS-CMU Unity Award Scholarship Fund which provides financial aid to deserving Fayette High School graduates who wish to attend Central Methodist University. These should be directed to Janet Jacobs in care of the Commercial Trust Co., Fayette.

Mr. Jaynes was cremated. There will be no funeral; however, a private memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are under direction of the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home, Fayette.