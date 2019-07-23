Citywide garage sale August 10 By Linda Vroman | July 23, 2019 | 0 The annual Fayette Citywide Garage Sale has been slated for August 10. To have your ad included with the publication list of sales, please send it to advertising@fayettenews.com or personally bring it to the newspaper office. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mo. sales tax holiday starts Aug. 2 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette man in jail, charged with stealing a firearm July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette city council hears rate hike concerns, votes to adopt zoning change amid busy agenda July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Eleventh annual Fayette Festival of the Arts scheduled for Aug. 3 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Heat wave knocks out power July 23, 2019 | No Comments »