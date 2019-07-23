Eleventh annual Fayette Festival of the Arts scheduled for Aug. 3 By Linda Vroman | July 23, 2019 | 0 Final preparations are being put in place for the 11th annual Fayette Festival of the Arts, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 3. A full schedule of performances and activities will run from 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mo. sales tax holiday starts Aug. 2 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette man in jail, charged with stealing a firearm July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette city council hears rate hike concerns, votes to adopt zoning change amid busy agenda July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Citywide garage sale August 10 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Heat wave knocks out power July 23, 2019 | No Comments »