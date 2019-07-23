Fayette man in jail, charged with stealing a firearm By Linda Vroman | July 23, 2019 | 0 A Fayette man is currently in the Howard County Jail facing a felony charge for stealing a firearm. Connor P. Linneman, 24, was arrested by Fayette police at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mo. sales tax holiday starts Aug. 2 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette city council hears rate hike concerns, votes to adopt zoning change amid busy agenda July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Citywide garage sale August 10 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Eleventh annual Fayette Festival of the Arts scheduled for Aug. 3 July 23, 2019 | No Comments » Heat wave knocks out power July 23, 2019 | No Comments »