Gary Addison 1951-2019

Longtime Fayette resident, Gary Addison, 67, passed away at his home July 19, 2019, after a six-month battle with cancer.

Gary Lee Addison was born September 16, 1951 in St. Louis, Mo., a son to the late James and Susan (Maines) Addison. Gary earned an Associate’s Degree from Kirkwood Community College. Most recently, Gary had worked for General Printing in Columbia, Mo. Being a longtime follower of the arts, it was a job he enjoyed and held for 20 years.

Gary loved and was very passionate about music, film, literature, and art, and he instilled that love and appreciation in everyone around him. He had an all-encompassing joy in playing the guitar and songwriting and one of Gary’s bands, White Horse, was a very successful local band with a big following in the St. Louis region. He was fortunate enough to have toured with multiple national bands, including The Charlie Daniels Band, and was part of the house band for Chuck Berry. He also appeared on the Brewer and Shipley classic ‘One Toke Over the Line’, from their album ‘Tarkio’, in addition to several uncredited performance roles on the album.

Gary also loved the outdoors, as well as traveling, and had a deep, abiding respect for nature and animal life. He lived in Washington State for a number of years and adored owning and working on his ranch, with his dogs and horses. He reveled in time spent in the old-growth forests and mountainous coastal regions of the Pacific Northwest, especially the Oregon Coast, where he and his beloved dog, Max, would explore the many lighthouses, cliffsides, tidepools and different geologies of the regions.

His family includes his son, Joshua Addison, of St. Louis; daughter, Erin Addison, of Fayette; brother, Bruce (Jan) Addison, of Fayette. Gary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Linda (Addison) Palmer.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Addison will be 1 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service starting at noon. Interment following the funeral service will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to P.A.W.S. or The Oregon Shores Coastal Coalition in care of the funeral home.