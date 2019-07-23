Janice Baier 1953-2019

Janice Baier

Janice Baier of Armstrong, Mo., died suddenly at her home on July 20, 2019. She was 65 years of age.

Janice Ann Baier was born July 28, 1953 in Versailles, Mo. to Elmer and Jo Ann (Anthony) Oswald. She graduated from Tipton High School in 1972. Shortly after graduation, she served her country as a member of the United States Army. Janice continued her education at State Fair Community College, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. As an LPN, she worked for a time at many hospitals and nursing homes. She then completed her Registered Nursing degree at State Fair Community College. For the past fifteen years she was an employee at Moberly Regional Medical Center, and she was currently serving as Emergency Department Director and Senior Behavioral Health Unit Nursing Manager.

Janice was united in marriage to Ronnie Baier in Armstrong on October 7, 1995. She enjoyed the role of farm wife, helping with work around the family farm and caring for their many pets. Her joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Ronnie, of the home, her son Randy (Marsha) Scott of Eldon, her daughter Stephanie (David) Bryant of Boonville, and her two brothers; Kenneth Oswald & Tracy Biere of Eldon and Denis (Christy) Oswald of California, Mo. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Emily Scott and her brother Robert Oswald.

Funeral services for Janice Ann Baier will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at Syracuse Baptist Church, Syracuse, Mo. with Deacon Sonny “Bill” Oswald officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Syracuse Baptist Church on the day of service. Burial at Syracuse Cemetery will follow the service with Randy Scott, David Bryant, Dustin Oswald, Daniel Bryant, Waylon Scott, Justin Masterson, Eric Cecil, and Seth Orvick serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Association in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service; 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248