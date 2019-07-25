Athletic schedules will not be affected by change to school start By Linda Vroman | July 25, 2019 | 0 On July 12, Gov. Mike Parsons signed a bill into law that will not allow schools to set start dates that are more than 14 days before the first Monday in September, taking effect beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Harris preparing for upcoming season July 25, 2019 | No Comments » Bulldogs advance to district title game for fourth straight year May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette sending 15 athletes to Jefferson City for state track and field championships May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Harrisburg girls take first place at sectional meet May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Glasgow sending athletes back to state track and field championships May 14, 2019 | No Comments »