Harris preparing for upcoming season

As the calendar nears the end of July, football players and coaches are shifting their attention toward a new season.

That is certainly happening at Central Methodist University. Many football players are already in Fayette. The first official practice for the Eagles is scheduled for Aug. 6.

The upcoming football season is unlike any before at CMU, or anywhere else, for that matter. When the Eagles take to the practice field for the first time as a team this August, they will be joined by Toni Harris.