Harrisburg baseball given ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award By Linda Vroman | July 30, 2019 | 0 Harrisburg baseball has been awarded the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2018-19 academic year. The Bulldogs finished the academic year with a 3.15 grade point average (GPA). Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fall sports set to begin on August 12 July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Harris preparing for upcoming season July 25, 2019 | No Comments » Athletic schedules will not be affected by change to school start July 25, 2019 | No Comments » Bulldogs advance to district title game for fourth straight year May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette sending 15 athletes to Jefferson City for state track and field championships May 14, 2019 | No Comments »