Fayette city wide garage sale is Saturday By Linda Vroman | August 6, 2019 | 0 With the start of school only a week away, it's time once again for the Fayette city wide garage sale. This is a great time for families with growing children to stock up on slightly used school clothes for a just a fraction of retail prices. Posted in Uncategorized