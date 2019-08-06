Kathryn Sue Lay

1925-2019

Kathryn Sue Lay, 94, passed away June 30, 2019, at Evergreen Nursing Center in Olathe, KS. Ms. Lay was born Kathryn Sue Clingenpeel June 3, 1925, in Boonville, MO, to Clarence A. and Kathryn A. Clingenpeel. Her four brothers, Edward, Nelson, Jack and Paul, predeceased her. Fayette, MO was the family home where her father coached Central Methodist College sports teams. As she was always proud to note, her father was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame as a college football coach.

She attended Central Methodist College in Fayette for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia. She graduated in 1947, majoring in business. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta and remained a dedicated, and vocal, Missouri Tiger fan for life.

She married Jack W. Lay, also of Fayette, after World War II. He died Dec. 5, 2006.

She worked in child welfare for the Missouri department of social services, retiring from the Springfield, Mo., office where she had worked since 1972. In retirement, she spent much of her time on the golf course. She was an avid golfer, winning multiple tournaments. She also qualified for the LPGA.

She is survived by her daughter Suan E. Wilson and her husband Ron of Olathe, KS; her son Frank C. Lay II and his wife Roma of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren Nicole Vardys of Kansas City, MO ; Patrick Wilson of Denver; Emily Finkbiner of Lee’s Summit, MO; and Frank C. Lay III of Columbia, MO. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services honoring Kathryn’s life were Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Olathe, KS.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Fayette City Cemetery with Rev. Jennifer Essary officiating.

Memorial contributions designated in Memory of Kathryn Sue Clingenpeel Lay are suggested to the following scholarships 3558 C.A. Clingenpeel Hall of Sponsors Scholarship, 3426 Ginn Family Scholarship or 3665 Rev. Edward Y. and Suzette Orear Ginn Hall of Sponsors Scholarship. Memorial contributions may be mailed to Central Methodist University, 411 Central Methodist Square, Fayette, MO 65248.

