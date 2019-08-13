David Michael Gilmore 1954-2019

David Michael Gilmore, 64, of Granbury, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Gathering has been set for 5 -7 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

David, the first of six children, was born on Nov. 21, 1954 in Fayette, Missouri, to Charles and Annette Gilmore. David was born and raised in Missouri, moved to Florida for a while, then followed his best friend/brother Terry to Texas years ago. He moved to Odessa first and finally settling in Granbury in 2013.

David loved cars, motorcycles, guns and America. David could talk about any of those things to anyone for hours! We will all miss him so much and cherish the memories we have of him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Larry Gilmore, Connie Gilmore, and Paul Gilmore respectively.

David is survived by his daughter: Sarah Gilmore Johnson and husband Jai, and three grandchildren, Caylen, Jarah, and Jaia of St. Peters, Mo., Step-Sons- Terry Roberts and Jerry Roberts, both of Mo.

Surviving siblings: Terry Gilmore and wife Kristi, of Granbury TX, Mary Gilmore Schumaker of Fayette, Mo, and Charlie Gilmore Jr. of Centerville Iowa, along with numerous nieces and nephews.