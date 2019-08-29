Elizabeth A. (Betty) Adams 1926-2019

Rural Fayette resident, Betty Adams, passed away at the University of Missouri on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was 93 years old.

Betty was born on January 22, 1926 in Pomona, Calif. She was the only child of Max and Helene (Zinnseman) Krauter, well known poultrymen in Los Angeles County. Betty attended grade school through high school in Pomona then went on to Pomona College from which she graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts.

On June 20th, one week after graduation, Betty married Charles M. Adams in Chino, Calif. They then moved to California Polytechnic College (now University) in San Luis Obispo where the groom was a student. Betty taught Kindergarten and 6th grade Science at Morro Bay Elementary School. Thus began a series of moves enabling Betty to attend Pomona Grad School to earn her teaching certificate. She taught First Grade in both Lancaster, Calif. and Phoenix, Ariz. Her husband’s work took them to many locations: Hopkins, Minn.; Rogers, Ark.; Modesto, Calif; Beaumont, Calif; Pine Bluff, Ark.; Columbia, Mo.; Rochester, Ill. and finally to their farm in Howard County in 1986. Charlie passed away February 9, 2013.

Betty was active in civic affairs every place she lived. She loved teaching and developed a program for preschool children with disabilities under the auspices of the University of Missouri. In Rochester, Ill., Betty taught a program for adults under United Cerebral Palsy for 13 years. The thrust was to make each individual as independent as possible. She often said “they were like family to me.”

The move to their Howard County farm in October 1985 meant the last of the relocations for Charlie and Betty. Always in love with nature, Betty enjoyed the wildflowers and wildlife. She had both a wild goose and a jack rabbit who would eat out of her hand.

Betty was an active member of the American Legion White-Bell Auxiliary for many years, serving as president for five of those years. She was also a member of the Fayette Book Club, MMM Club, Fayette Armstrong Betterment Group, and Faith Family Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Ellen Bean (John) of Call, Texas; sons, Steven Adams of Oxnard, Calif., and Mark Adams (Rosemarie) of Fayette. Grandchildren include Krystle Adams, Joseph Adams (Angie), Jeffrey Paulette (Valerie), Larry Paulette (Emily) and James Paulette. Great Grandchildren include Aeris Paulette, Adyn Adams, Elinor Paulette, William Paulette, Charlotte Paulette, James Paulette, Jr., Xavier Paulette, and Akiva Paulette. She also has many cousins in Germany.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Faith Family Church in Fayette with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Private family burial will be in the Adams Cemetery on the farm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethesda Ministry at Faith Family Church.

