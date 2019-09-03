Janice L. Eubanks

1940-2019

Janice L. Eubanks, 79, of Fayette, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church in Fayette at 12:30 p.m. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul UMC Church in Fayette.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.