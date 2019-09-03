Wendy Elaine Sunderland

1962-2019

Wendy Elaine Sunderland, 57, of Fayette passed away surrounded by her family on August 27, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Wendy was born in St. Louis, Mo. on January 22, 1962, a daughter of Clyde and Nadean Reed Thornton. She married Hardin Sunderland in Bunker Hill, Mo. on November 3, 1979.

She was employed with Howard Electric Cooperative for many years and recently received an award for 20 years of service. Wendy was the passionate coach of the Fayette Outlaws Softball Team and coached them at the Babe Ruth World Series in 2018. She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed traveling and vacationing near the ocean. Wendy was a member of Faith Family Church in Fayette where she volunteered in the nursery.

Wendy’s sole focus was in loving her family. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Hardin Sunderland; her mother, Nadean Thornton; three children, Joseph Sunderland (Leah), Tara Sunderland (Ted), and Jill Sunderland (Keegan) all of Fayette; and nine grandchildren, Preslee, Whitley, Skylar, Kynna, Bristol, Taya, Jax, Ty, and Hayes. Also surviving is her father-in-law, Bobby Sunderland of Fayette and a sister, Vicky Guilford (Ray) of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Thornton, and a sister, Stacy Thornton.

Services honoring and celebrating Wendy’s life were held at 3 p.m, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Faith Family Church in Fayette with Rev. Jamie Page officiating. Visitation was from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the church. Her place of rest will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wendy Sunderland Memorial Softball Scholarship.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, Mo.