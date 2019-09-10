Michael Dean 1961-2019

Rural Glasgow, M. resident, Michael Dean, 57, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Michael L. Dean was born October 10, 1961, in Bellefonte, Pa., the son of Clarence Leroy and Pearl (Koch) Dean. He attended and graduated from State College High School in Pennsylvania. Michael was owner and operator of Central High Tensile Fencings, constructing fencing in Pennsylvania from 1994-2010. On September 10, 2011, Michael married Brenda Meyer in Salisbury, Mo. Upon moving to Missouri, Michael worked for Central Methodist University in Fayette, and the City of Glasgow. Michael loved deer hunting, gardening, canning produce, and cooking. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Dean, of the home; four children, Kelly Smith, Michael P. Dean, Clara Dean, and Clayton Dean; mother, Pearl Dean; four grandchildren, James and Samantha Smith, and Layla and Jaxen Dean; sister-in-law, JoAnn Meyer; nephews, Jimmy Meyer, Lonnie (Stacci) Meyer, and Bobby (Delinda) Meyer. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Dean, nephew, Brian G. Dean, and a brother-in-law, Mike Meyer.

Visitation for Mr. Dean was held 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, Mo. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Franklinville Cemetery in Franklinville, Pa.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hometown Homecare Hospice, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 112 Market St., Glasgow, MO 65254.