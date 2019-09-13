Evelyn Brucks 1921-2019

Evelyn Brucks, lifelong resident of the Glasgow area and granddaughter of early Glasgow citizens Samuel and Lizetta Steinmetz, died at her home on September 11, 2019, at age 98.

Evelyn Jane Brucks was born on January 13, 1921, to Manning and Agnes (Becker) Steinmetz at Steinmetz, Missouri. She attended Steinmetz School, St. Mary School, and Glasgow High School. She was initially employed by local dentists as a dental assistant and subsequently as a bookkeeper for the Ed S. Maupin Mill & Lumber Co.

On May 21, 1949, Evelyn married George Brucks at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Evelyn became a housewife, raising three children, George Jr., Jane Ann, and Sam, and also assisted George with the administrative duties of running Brucks Plumbing & Heating. She was an active member of St. Mary parish, serving as a sacristan for over 30 years.

Survivors include her three children, George Brucks, Jr. of Des Moines, IA, Jane Ann Brucks of Jefferson City, MO and Sam (Lynn) Brucks of North Little Rock, AR; two grandchildren, Holly (Joe) Melero and Aaron Brucks and his fiancée Ashly Altman; and one great grandson, Samuel Aaron Brucks II. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by four siblings, Dorothy Stanley, Lille Magette, Manning Steinmetz, Jr., and Mary Willie Otto.

A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Brucks will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with a Rosary and prayer service immediately following at 7:00 PM. Inurnment will be held privately at Washington Cemetery on a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School or Church, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.