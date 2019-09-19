Gary Bean 1947-2019

Glasgow resident, Gary Bean, 72, passed away after a hard fight against cancer, September 17, 2019 at Glasgow Gardens.

Gary Lee Bean was born March 2, 1947 in Boonville, MO, a son to the late Jay Lee Bean and Mary Francis (Davis). Gary attended Salisbury High School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1965. Following graduation, Gary enlisted in United States National Guard and served as a military policeman. He was honorably discharged in 1971.

On August 29, 1970, Gary married the love of his life, Sharon Westhues, at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Together they’ve enjoyed just over 49 years of marriage. Gary worked at Kellwood sleeping bag factory, retiring in 2010, after 45 years of service. Gary mowed Washington Cemetery in Glasgow, a job he held for 15 years with the help of his three sons and grandson. Gary was a hard worker, a strong man who fought extremely hard against a terrible disease. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Gary loved his family and truly treasured the time he was able to spend with them.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Bean, of the home; four children, Terill (Sherry) Bean of Fayette, MO, Karla (Lucas) McDermott of Winfield, KS, Aaron (Jenny) Bean of Armstrong, MO and Daniel Bean of Jefferson City, MO; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Shawn, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Nathan, Ethan and Baylie; one great-grandson, Raine; one sister, Yvonne Ray of Boonville, MO.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Dennis Bean.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Bean will be 10 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM, the evening before, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School or Church, in care of the funeral home.