Joetta Gebhardt 194 9-2019

Well-known Glasgow resident, Joetta Gebhardt, 70, passed away surrounded by her loving family, September 16, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo.

Joetta Louise Gebhardt was born July 18, 1949 in Boonville, Mo., a daughter to the late Willis and Mary Louise (Brucks) Perry. She attended and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1967. Joetta also attended and earned credit at the University of Missouri in Columbia. On November 4, 1967, Joetta married Jerry Gebhardt at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Together, they enjoyed nearly 52 years of marriage.

Throughout her life, Joetta’s talents and hard work were limitless. Anything she put her mind to, she could accomplish. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an athlete, coach, cook, seamstress, florist, artist, musician, caregiver, hunter, bus driver, wedding consultant, gardener, carpenter, designer, and businesswoman. She was a tremendous problem solver and could make something out of nothing. She was dedicated to her community and the preservation of its history. She was passionate about the arts and was instrumental in leading efforts to assure they were sustained in her hometown. She was a leader and a pioneer in her time, moving her family and community forward in their thinking.

Joetta was most proud of her family and dedicated her life to nurturing and guiding them to their potential. She was their biggest source of support; never missing a birthday, a ballgame, a baptism, family dinner, or event no matter how large or small. She inspired, supported, encouraged, cheered, consoled, and loved beyond measure.

Joetta was a selfless person, who gave generously of her time and talents. During her lifetime she was a 4-H leader, church youth leader, coach, and choir member. She was a member of many groups and organizations including the GHS Booster Club, Glasgow Historical Society, Glasgow Arts Council, and was a founding member of the Glasgow Alumni Association. In her personal time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, scrabble, solitaire, and talking politics.

Survivors include her husband Jerry, of Glasgow; two daughters, Angy (Mike) Littrell of Glasgow, and Heather (Jeff) Davis of Fayette, Mo.; six grandchildren, Ryan Haskamp of Chicago, Ill., Alexandra (Devon) Geisler of Dearborn, Mo., Reid Littrell of Glasgow, Mo., Peyton Davis of Glasgow, Mo., Clay (Nikki) Littrell of Glasgow, Mo., and Abby Littrell of Glasgow, Mo.; five siblings, Duane (Sherri) Perry of Columbia, Mo., Donna Perry of Fayette, Mo., Kristi Perry of Columbia, Mo., Greg (Lennes) Perry of Grapevine, Tex., and Kurt (Lana) Perry of Columbia, Mo. In addition to her parents, Joetta was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Visitation for Joetta was held from 5-8 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. Rosary followed the visitation at 8 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Mary Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Interment followed the Funeral Mass at Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School or the Glasgow High School Athletic Booster Club, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.