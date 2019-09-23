Robert Schluckebier, Jr. 1966-2019

Robert Schluckebier, Jr. passed away at University Hospital in Columbia September 20, 2019. He was 52 years of age.

Robert E. Schluckebier, Jr. was born November 26, 1966 in Kirksville, Mo. to Robert and Marlene (Quinn) Schluckebier. He graduated from Salisbury High School in 1985. After high school, Rob went to the University of Missouri for a semester then on to the University of West Florida and worked as a line cook in an upscale restaurant. For two summers he apprenticed in New Orleans under Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse at Commander’s Palace and at Brennans. When he left New Orleans, he headed to Chicago to attend the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago. He completed a two-year course in less than a year and began working at popular Chicago eateries such as Trio’s, Spago, and Heaven on Seven. In 2001, while he was visiting family, he met the owner of the Fountain Cafe in Fayette and agreed to help for a couple of weeks. He liked it and decided to stay. When the owner retired, Rob bought the building and began making plans for Emmet’s Kitchen and Tap. Emmet’s opened in 2003 and has brought thousands of people to Fayette for a fine night of dining.

Rob is survived by two daughters, Sophie Schluckebier, and Hannah Noel; his father, Robert (Paula) Schluckelbier, Sr.; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service honoring Rob’s life will be 1 p.m., October 1, 2019 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young and Lee Schluckebier officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering following the service at Emmet’s Kitchen & Tap on the square in Fayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Liver Foundation or the Rob Schluckebier Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.