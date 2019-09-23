Vera Fuemmeler 1922-2019

Armstrong resident, Vera Fuemmeler, 97, passed away September 20, 2019 at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, Mo.

Vera Mae Fuemmeler was born March 30, 1922 in Saline County, Mo., a daughter to Edwin and Katie (Glenn) Strodtman. She graduated from Glasgow High School and also attended business school in Kansas City. Following business school Vera worked for Hallmark. She also sold Avon products for a number of years. On January 25, 1944, Vera married the love of her life, Clarence Joseph Fuemmeler, at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Together they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Clarence preceded her in death on October 18, 2008. Vera’s greatest accomplishment was raising and providing a loving home for 14 children. Vera was a member of St. Mary Church and the Daughters of Isabella.

Survivors include her 14 children, Patricia (Maurice) Devolder, of Pleasant Hill, Mo., Jerome (Sally) Fuemmeler, of Armstrong, Mo., Herbert (Gayla) Fuemmeler, of Slater, Mo., Kenneth (Mary) Fuemmeler, of Rocheport, Mo., Harold (Karen) Fuemmeler, of Huntsville, Mo., Wayne Fuemmeler, of Armstrong, Mo.; Paul (Debbie) Fuemmeler, of Armstrong, Mo., Judy (Roger) Schaefer, of Columbia, Mo., Larry (Wanda) Fuemmeler, of Fayette, Mo., Brenda (Charles) Adams, of Albemarle, N.C., Teresa (Tony) Sanders, of Glasgow, Mo., Sandy (Geoff) Sanders, of Armstrong, Mo., Nancy (Curtis) Sanders, of Armstrong, Mo. and Mark Fuemmeler, of Kirksville, Mo.; 49 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy (John) Kincaid, of Glasgow, Mo. and Gloria (Raymond) Creason, of Dixon, Mo.; and one brother, Morris (Jeanie) Strodtman, of Gilliam, Mo.

In addition to her husband and parents, Vera was preceded in death by five brothers; one sister; one granddaughter and her husband, Anna Marie and Michael Prewitt; and three great-grandchildren, Xavier Prewitt, Fernando Flores and Coy Boley.

Visitation for Mrs. Fuemmeler was from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Rosary was held at the church before the visitation at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Mary Church, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School or Church. Final Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.