Beno Messer 1939-2019

Beno Messer, 80, of Slater, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the Slater High School Gymnasium. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Gym. Burial will be Thursday, October 17. 2019 at the Slater City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Beno Messer Scholarship Fund in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

Born June 26, 1939 in Slater, he was the son of the late George Richard “Dick” Messer and Mabel Smith Messer. On June 24, 1961 in Slater, he married Hannalore Sohl, and she survives of the home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Debbie Gonzalez and her husband Bob of Slater, and Vickie Hinnah and her husband Eugene of rural Gilliam; four grandchildren, Whitney Hinnah, Rachel Mayden and her husband Jason, Lucas Hinnah, and Mary Rose Gonzalez; a great-grandson, Bentley Barringhaus; and a sister, Fannie “Cookie” Jackson of Slater.

Mr. Messer was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Slater. He was a 1958 graduate of Slater High School. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. He owned and operated Messer Machine Shop in Slater for over fifty years until his retirement.