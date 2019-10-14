Carol Ann Alsberge 1938 – 2019

Carol Ann Alsberge, 80, of Franklin, MO, passed away October 10, 2019 at her home.

Carol was born on Sedalia, MO on December 19, 1938 a daughter of Garland and Helen Hildebrand Salmon. On January 22, 1958 she married Donald Alsberge in Elkton, MD. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2008.

Carol enjoyed gardening, reading, bird watching, the outdoors and mushroom hunting. As she told her family she is now on a new journey. Survivors include two sons, Stephen Alsberge and wife, Julie and David Alsberge; a brother, Philip Salmon; grandchildren, Mikhaila Hickam and husband, Timothy and Amanda Alsberge; step-grandchildren, Sadie Markey and Jacob Alongi; great-grandchildren, Carson Alsberge, Adrienne Newell and Davin Hickam and step-great grandchild, Aralynn Hickam.

In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by a sister, Cora Parker.

A memorial service honoring Carol’s life will be held at 2 PM, Monday, October 14 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Clarks Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.