Ivaleen (Punky) Lawson 1944 – 2019

Longtime Fayette resident, Punky Lawson, 75, passed away suddenly at her home on October 14, 2019.

Ivaleen Sue Lawson was born September 21, 1944 in Fayette, MO, a daughter to the late Earnest and Madorra (Graves) Dusenburg. Punky graduated from Fayette High School. On August 10, 1983, she married John “Doc” Lawson in Fayette. Together, they’ve been inseparable for over 36 years. Punky worked as a custodian for Merchants and Farmers Bank in Fayette for 40 years. For several years Punky took pride in maintaining Friendship Cemetery in rural Armstrong. She enjoyed visiting and spending time with her family, and her love and passion for animals was unmatched. She’ll be truly missed by friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Doc Lawson, of Fayette; daughter, Misty (Elvin) Shortell, of Waynesville, MO; two step-children, Nicky (Gordon) Madellin, of Keytesville, MO and David (Leeann) Lawson, of Glasgow, MO; six step-grandchildren, Emily, Isaac, Gavin, Brady, Harper and Avery.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Lawson will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to P.A.W.S. Final arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.