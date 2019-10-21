Mary Grace (Gracie) Kircher 1926-2019

Mary Grace (Gracie) Kircher, 92, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Lodge near Fayette, MO.

Visitation for Gracie will be 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, October 22 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 23 at Howard Funeral Home with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Mary Grace Ankrom Kircher was born October 23, 1926 near a town called Shaw in Boone County, Missouri, the daughter of Ora and Abbie May “Griffin” Ankrom. She graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri in May of 1945. Upon graduation, she was employed by MFA Insurance in Columbia, Missouri until her marriage to Leroy Kircher, Jr. on February 26, 1949. They were married for 62 years. Gracie and husband Leroy had a dairy farm in Boone County until September 1961 when they moved to New Franklin, Missouri and farmed in the Howard County bottoms and fed cattle until retirement. She enjoyed fishing, raising chickens and picking up pecans and walnuts but most of all her grandchildren.

Mary Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Kircher, Jr., her mother Abbie Ankrom, her father and step-mother, Ora & Bess Ankrom and her sister, Thelma Halbert.

She is survived by her sons Randy (Gayle) Kircher and Kendall (Lisa) Kircher. Grandchildren Teresa (Cody)Martin, Daniel (Paige) Kircher, Brad Kircher, Abby (Josh) Graver, Sam (Travis) Crowley and 6 great grandchildren.

