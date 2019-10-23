Falcon football wins fourth in a row
By The Fayette Advertiser | October 23, 2019 | 0
Fayette built a 33-0 first half lead and went on to a 54-16 win at Salisbury on Friday. The Falcons held Salisbury to 159 total yards of offense and forced seven turnovers.
Posted in Sports
