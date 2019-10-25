CMU Royalty

Crowned Queen and King for Central Methodist University Homecoming on Saturday were Taylor Rumsey and Dylan Deeney, respectively.

Coronation took place at halftime of the footbll game.

Rumsey is a senior accounting major from Higginsville, Mo. Deeney, also a senior, hails from Kansas City, Mo. and is majoring in biology.

The CMU football team defeated conference rival Missouri Valley College 33-20 and the men’s and women’s nationally-ranked soccer teams secured wins over Baker University to round out the day.

