Fayette school board hears concerns about 4-day week, may vote next month

The possible transition of the Fayette R-III School District to a four-day school week once again dominated the discussion for the Board of Education in its regular meeting October 16. Board members heard from three concerned citizens urging the district to keep a five-day-a-week schedule. While the BOE did not vote on the matter, it is likely a decision will be made in the group’s November 20 meeting.

The discussion of making Fayette a four-day district is not a new one. The board has mulled it over for the last few years, with a focused push toward it a year ago. The board at the time defeated the change by a vote of 3-2 in January which quelled the matter for a time. Board vice president Matt Hudson, one of those two affirmative votes, remains unwavering in his adamancy to make Fayette a four-day school, and spearheads the effort again this year.

“I voted for it once, I’ll vote for it again,” Hudson said during the BOE’s September meeting