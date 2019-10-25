Lots of spooky fun on tap for Halloween

There are plenty of activities coming up for Halloween enthusiasts. First up is the annual fall festival at the Howard County library on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy Halloween games and a photo booth. There will be free books and treats.

On Saturday the GFWC Golden Study Club will host its annual Halloween Parade on the courthouse lawn in Fayette. Costume judging will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Children up to age 12 are invited to participate. There will also be a contest to choose the best carved or painted pumpkins.

Central Methodist University sorority Alpha Gamma Psi will host Midnight Magic at Daly Elementary cafeteria on Tuesday. The two-hour event kicks off at 6 p.m. One can of food will grant admittance for one child. Adults must accompany children.

Fayette Main Street will once again hold Trunk or Treat on Halloween night starting at 5 p.m. There will be costume contests, games, prizes, and, of course, treats.

Costume-clad youngsters will be on the prowl trick or treating around town even after the sun goes down. Don’t forget to leave your porch light on and stock up candy and treats to hand out to eager witches and ghouls. Halloween is one of the holidays most beloved by kids and parents alike. Help keep this cherished tradition alive.