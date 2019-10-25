Ten years in prison for child molestation

“Go to hell.” Those were the words spoken to Vancleef Juleus Olson by his victim during a disposition hearing Monday morning in Boone County. Olson, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of two counts of statutory sodomy.

Olson, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to both unclassified felonies in front of Judge Kevin Crane on September 16. The two 10-year prison sentences are to run concurrently, which means he will serve both at the same time. Crimes such as these warrant that he must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence, which would equal eight and a half year