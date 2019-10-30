Falcon softball season ends at St. Elizabeth

The Falcon softball postseason run came to an end with a 7-2 loss at St. Elizabeth in the Class 1 sectionals on Wednesday.

The Falcons drew six walks and had seven hits, but couldn’t match the Lady Hornets’ success at the plate with runners on base.

“St. Elizabeth made plays,” Fayette coach Mike James said.

“We hit the ball pretty hard and they made plays, and when that happens, you’re going to lose a lot of times.

