Falcons beat Knox County to finish regular season

Both Knox County and Fayette were missing starting quarterbacks when they met in the final game of the regular season on Friday.

Falcon replacements Ben Wells and Kaden Polson combined to complete four of six passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Fayette rolled to a 38-8 win.

“I told those guys, get the playmaker the ball,” Fayette coach Mike Thompson said.

“You don’t have to win the football game, you’ve just got to keep things going and get the right guys the ball at the right time and then make a play when you’re supposed to, and they both did a real good job of that.”

Fayette set up success in the passing game by establishing the run in the first quarter. Dawson Wiswall had two first-down carries on the Falcons’ opening drive before Garren Vroman’s 34-yard rush moved the ball to the 2-yard line. Vroman finished with 84 yards on 12 carries. Wiswall carried the ball across the goal line to give Fayette an early 6-0 advantage.

