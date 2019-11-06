Falcons can’t overcome mistakes at Carrollton

The Fayette football team was in position to recover from three first-half fumbles on Friday, trailing 13-8 with the ball at Carrollton’s 20-yard line early in the third quarter.

A fourth fumble turned out to be a back-breaker.

The Trojans drove 80 yards, scored on a 56-yard touchdown pass on third-and-13 and eventually took the first-round district game by a score of 29-8.

