Harrisburg football starts fast, moves on

In week one, Harrisburg let a third-quarter lead slip away in a 10-point loss to Paris. In the postseason rematch, the Bulldogs built a 30-8 third-quarter lead and hung on for a 30-24 win, the first playoff victory in program history.

Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins said that the experience gained by his young team made a big difference in the second meeting between the Lewis & Clark Conference foes.

“In the first game our quarterback (Tanner Lanes) probably only knew about a third of our offense,” coach Hopkins said. “Friday, he had a couple of glitches, but was poised and played amazingly well.

“All of the freshmen and sophomores who had to play their first varsity game in August against a senior dominated team were now able to function and play with confidence, instead of like the first game where we were often confused, and to be honest, intimidated by the moment and the opponent.”



To read more, pick up a paper or subscribe to The Fayette Advertiser e-edition.