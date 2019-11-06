New Franklin boys win cross country district title

Five New Franklin runners came back from the district cross country meet with medals on Saturday.

They also came back from the Bowling Green course with a championship plaque, the first district cross country title in school history.

“I’ve been running cross country since seventh grade so it’s awesome to finally win,” said New Franklin senior Sam Ridgeway, who finished fifth.

The Bulldogs had six runners in the top 17, including Tyler Perkins who finished fourth and Asa Fischer, who was sixth.

