Community Events

Ongoing Events

• The Fayette Area Common Fund is accepting donations. Donations can be made at Commercial Trust Company or mailed to Commercial Trust Co. Attn. Julie McAnelly, PO Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Make checks payable to Howard County Community Foundation (marked as “Common Fund”). Donations are tax deductible.

• The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art presents its Autumn Show “The William Kountz Collection” and “Hooked on Rugs,” Sept. 1. – Nov. 14. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1:30 -4:30 p.m. at Classic Hall. (will do group tours at your convenience).

• Parents as Teachers Open Play Center every Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at Play Center in lower level of FHS. Enter through yellow door on Cleveland Street.

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the New Franklin Senior Housing Community Center the fourth Wednesday of every month.

• OATS transportation travels from Howard County to Moberly the first Monday of each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

Wednesday, November 20

• Fayette School Board meeting at FHS library – 6:30 p.m.

• New Franklin School Board meeting

Sunday, November 24

• New Franklin Lions Club Annual Turkey Shoot – noon to 4 p.m. – New Franklin City Park

Thursday, November 28

• Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 29

• Black Friday

Saturday, November 30

• Howard County Progressives monthly potluck & discussion – 6:30 p.m. – home of Hope Tinker & David Fortel, 420 County Road 300, Fayette.

Sunday, December 1

• Sparkle in the Park – Santa at the pool from 4 to 6 p.m. – lights on at 5 p.m.

Monday, December 2

• Glasgow Tournament Begins

Tuesday, December 3

• Fayette City Council meeting, 7 p.m. at City Hall

Thursday, December 5

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution

Saturday, December 7

• Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

• Fayette Main St. Christmas Parade – TBA

Monday, December 9

• New Franklin City Council meeting, 7 p.m. at City Hall

Friday, December 13

• CMS/FHS Music Concert

Saturday, December 14

• Fayette Holiday Home’s Tour – 1 to 5 p.m. – hosted by Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool

• Christmas vendor show – 1 to 5 p.m. – Old Opera House on the corner of Main and Morrison – many unique handcrafted items

Monday, December 16

• Daly Elementary Music Concert

Tuesday, December 17

• Fayette City Council Meeting – 7 p.m. – City Hall

Wednesday, December 18

• Fayette School Board Meeting – 6:30 p.m. – FHS Library

Thursday, December 19

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution

Friday, December 20

• Fayette R-III – End of 2nd Quarter – Early Release – 12:35 p.m.

Saturday, December 21

• Fayette R-III Winter Break Begins

Sunday, December 22

• Hanukkah begins

Tuesday, December 24

• Christmas Eve

Wednesday, December 25

• Christmas Day

Monday, December 30

• Hanukkah ends

Tuesday, December 31

• New Year’s Eve

Wednesday, January 1

• New Year’s Day

Monday, January 6

• New Franklin Basketball Tournament Begins

Tuesday, January 7

• Fayette R-III – Begin 3rd Quarter – Classes Resume

• Fayette City Council – 7 p.m. – City Hall

Thursday, January 9

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution

Saturday, January 11

• FHS District Band Concert

Monday, January 13

• New Franklin City Council – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

• Fayette R-III School Board – 2 p.m. – Central Office Conference Room

• New Franklin School Board Meeting

Saturday, January 18

• CMS District Band Auditions – Macon High School

• Music Booster Fundraiser

Monday, January 20

• MLK Day – No School

Tuesday, January 21

• Fayette City Council – 7 p.m. – City Hall

Thursday, January 23

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution

Monday, January 27

• Fayette R-III – No School – Professional Development Day

• Slater Basketball Tournament Begins

Tuesday, February 4

• PTSA Meeting – Daly/Clark Library

• Fayette City Council – 7 p.m. – City Hall