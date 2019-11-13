Eagles shock No. 9 Evangel

The Eagles had shown flashes of proficiency on the football field over the season, but they had failed to put a complete game together against a team with a winning record.

That changed Saturday as Central Methodist had its way with No. 9 Evangel for 60 minutes in a 42-7 win on senior day at Davis Field.

“Everyone just came out with energy, came out strong from the beginning,” said senior defensive back Malcolm Elmore, who had a 31-yard interception return in the second quarter. The Eagle defense forced seven turnovers from the Crusaders, who entered the game with an 8-1 record.

“I think we knew we could beat these dudes,” Elmore said. “We had a great week of film study, great preparation all around.

“Offense, defense, special teams, we executed in all phases.”

